2 gunmen rob Check into Cash in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are trying to find two men who robbed a Check into Cash in south Nashville.

According to a press release, it happened on Feb. 10 at the location on 326 Harding Place.

The first suspect reportedly entered the building at 10 a.m. and demanded money at gunpoint. That’s when the second suspect came inside and locked the door behind him. He was armed with a pistol, according to police.

The pair took the cash and fled in a blue Nissan Altima or Sentra.

They are described as Hispanic men in their late teens or 20s.

The first suspect to enter the building is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. The second man is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.