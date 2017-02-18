WATCH: News 2 airs Black History Month Special: Heroes of Tenn.

Click here to watch the program on your News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is honoring heroes across the Volunteer State as we celebrate Black History Month.

We will air a special called the Heroes of Tennessee on Saturday at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed on our website.

During this program, we’ll look at the accomplishments, diversity and success of local African-Americans.

News 2 also aired a series of stories Thursday, which highlighted the contributions these heroes have made through the years. Click here to read more.