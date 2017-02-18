Trump lines up interviews for security adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to interview at least four potential candidates to be his national security adviser.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says that Trump will interview his acting adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, as well as the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton.

Also set to speak with the president are Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen.

The interviews are expected to take place Sunday while Trump stays at his private south Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is scrambling to fill the vacancy left by the firing of Michael Flynn.

___

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is interviewing John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster for the job of national security adviser.

A White House official says both meetings will take place this weekend at the president’s private club in South Florida.

Trump is scrambling to fill the vacancy left by the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn last week. The president has also expressed interest in former CIA Director David Petraeus, though Petraeus has not been interviewed by the president since Flynn’s forced resignation, according to the official.

The official was not authorized to discuss the interview process publicly and insisted on anonymity.

-By Julie Pace

__

10: 50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is out of Washington for the weekend. His plans include meetings at his Mar-a-Lago estate and a campaign rally in central Florida.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump touted his “many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House” and his “big” speech in Melbourne later in the day. He added: “A lot to talk about!”

Trump is trying to regain his footing following a series of crises that have threatened his young administration.

Trump may meet this weekend with potential candidates to replace his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump’s first choice to replace Flynn — retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward — turned down the offer.