TBI: Suspect charged in death of McMinnville man

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for the murder of a McMinnville man who was found dead earlier this month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Wesley Leverett, 25, was charged with the death of 55-year-old Barry Cole.

Cole’s was found inside an outbuilding located outside a home in 100 block of Lind Street on Feb. 6.

The TBI said Leverett was an acquaintance of Cole’s.

“Barry was so very intelligent military wise. Military was all he knew. He was so proud of being a Marine but he was also a son, a brother, father and uncle that has a family that will miss him everyday from now on. Barry was the type of person that would give you the shirt off his back but he had a horrible disease that he just couldn’t get past and the person or people who did this just didn’t do it to him but they did it to his entire family and that’s something we will all have to live with. No one deserves to die like this and this just cannot go unpunished,” said Cole’s sister, Angie Russell.

Leverett was booked into the Warren County jail and charged with criminal homicide. His bond was set at $1 million.