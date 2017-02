TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out who fired shots at a trailer early Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened between Midnight and 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of Hopkinsville Road.

The shots appeared to have come from Kings Chapel Road. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-522-6014 or Sheriff Burnam at 270-350-3815.