Police investigate shots fired along Antioch Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after gun shots were fired along Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.

Metro police told News 2 the shots were fired at a vehicle driving down Antioch Pike near Harding Place around 3 a.m.

The victims inside the vehicle tried to hide behind a business in the 1300 block of Antioch Pike as the suspects followed them, still firing shots.

Metro police found shell casings all over the road.

A witness at the business told News 2 the shots sounded like the shots were fired from an automatic weapon and a handgun.

No one was injured in the incident and at least one person was detained for questioning.

No additional information was immediately available.