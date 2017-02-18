Metro officer arrested, decommissioned for reportedly stealing from DUI suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro-Nashville police officer was arrested and decommissioned for reportedly stealing from a DUI suspect.

West Precinct patrol officer Joshua Vaughn has been charged with misdemeanor theft.

According to a press release, Officer Vaughn along with Officer Robert Buckman responded to a car accident at 10:55 p.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and 38th Avenue.

The driver, who was suspected of driving under the influence, was taken to a local hospital.

Officer Vaughn reportedly looked through the driver’s 2013 Lexus before it was towed away.

When he was done, Officer Burkman says he noticed a bulge under Vaughn’s traffic vest as he walked back to his police car.

Burkman notified his sergeant of what he saw.

After Vaughn’s patrol car was back at the West precinct, two sergeants reportedly peaked inside and saw a full large bottle of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey in the back cargo area.

The two sergeants then went to the hospital to speak with the DUI suspect, who confirmed that he had a bottle of whiskey in the Lexus.

Police say when confronted they confronted Officer Vaughn, he admitted to taking the bottle from the car. He says he later poured the whiskey out and discarded the bottle.

The police department’s Office of Professional Accountability is now doing an internal investigation of what Vaughn did and disciplinary proceedings are pending.