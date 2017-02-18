Local organization works to stop youth gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Members of Nashville’s Partners in the Struggle are working to stop youth gun violence.

On Saturday, they met with local young people in hopes of getting feedback on how to keep them away from guns.

Earl Jordan, the president of the organization, told News 2 some of the kids who were there talked about how easy it is to get a gun.

Jordan shared his hopes for young people in the area.

“I’m hoping that youth gun violence has decreased dramatically. Than our youths are creating their own format to speak on behalf of youth gun violence and maybe on other issues that’s going on– not just gun violence, but other issues that youths may go through that they may not be able to talk to with their own parents, and if we can create that format, that’ll be great. ”

Jordan says he plans to continue talking to the youth over the next few weeks. He also intends to mail feedback from these meetings to Mayor Megan Barry and to Gov. Bill Haslam.