Kyrie Irving argues that the Earth is flat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – When Kyrie Irving isn’t winning championship games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, he is deep in thought. Very deep in thought.

In the latest episode of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast, “Road Trippin’,” guest Kyrie Irving had some interesting things to say about a lot of topics.

The most interesting statements happened when one of the hosts asked a seemingly innocent question, “Do you believe the earth is round?”

These are excerpts from the conversation that followed:

Anything that you have a particular question on, OK — Is the earth flat or round? — I think you need to do research on it. Ultimately… It’s right in front of our faces. I’m telling you it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us. For what I’ve known for as many years and what I’ve been taught is that the Earth is round, but I mean if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that — can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets align, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these ‘planets’ and stuff like this. Everything that they send doesn’t come back. It doesn’t come back. There is no concrete information, except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe, and the truth is right there. You’ve just got to go searching for it. I’ve been searching for it for a while.

Irving continued:

What it really came down to for me was everything that was put in front of me, I had to be like, ‘Oh, this is all a facade.’ Like, this is all something that they ultimately want me to believe I, that is true, whether or now or whatever, but now there is a certain aspect of life in which I want to tell people about, which is this true journey of really becoming a complete individual and total freedom of thought. Do you know what I’m saying?

Irving isn’t alone with his idea that the earth is flat. A group calling itself the “Flat Earth Society” has explanations to try and refute the idea that the earth is round.

Irving also weighed in on the assassination of John F. Kennedy and Bob Marley.

Irving said the CIA hired Jamaicans to kill Bob Marley because “he tried to bring people together and the fact that it was fundamentally built on love and truth and we kill people for doing the right thing like that.”

If you’d like to hear the conversation for yourself, you can listen here.