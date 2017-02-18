Funeral held for man killed in officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man shot and killed by a Metro police officer last week was laid to rest Saturday afternoon.

It was standing room only at Mt Bethel Baptist Church as around 400 people gathered to say goodbye to Jocques Clemmons.

You could hear the tears of pain cry out in the church during visitation as several loved ones were escorted out of the room, unable to control their sorrow.

The body of the 31 year old laid in an open casket that depicted a football field with the logo of his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Several in attendance, including Clemmons’ mother, wore football jerseys.

Singing filled the church for much of the two-hour service as leaders spoke on leaning to God for strength during this difficult time.

Joemac Perkins III was among those that carried Clemmons casket to his final ride. Although the two were cousins, he says they grew up together as brothers.

“It’s painful. We are going to lay him to rest and we are going to live his life as he would to take care of his kids and his mamma and his sisters, all of us.”

Clemmons leaves behind two sons and six stepchildren. His body was taken to Rutland Cemetery in Mt. Juliet, where he was laid to rest.

Nashville police officials, the DA’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still investigating the circumstances that led up to his death.

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.