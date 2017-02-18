Franklin police to host free self-defense class for women

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department is offering free self-defense classes for women who live and work in Williamson County.

The 12-hour training will cover awareness building, prevention, risk reduction and avoidance, as well as hands-on self-defense training by experienced police officers.

It’s designed for the average woman who has no previous experience in physical skills training.

The classes will take place at the Franklin police headquarters on Columbia Avenue.

They will be split up into four meetings, which will be held on Feb. 21, 23, 28 and March 2. Each class runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information about the program and details on how to register, click here.