Firefighters set house on fire for training exercise

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters set a Brentwood home on fire Saturday morning as part of a training exercise.

According to the fire Chief Brian Goss, the owner was going to tear the house down so they donated it to a good cause.

He also said even though firefighters go through a lot of training, this real life environment is incredibly valuable.

“The experience that we have with these homes to be able to go in and set various fires in various rooms, do search and rescue drills, wall breaches, forcible entry, that’s the kind of thing you can’t simulate on the drill ground,” explained Goss.

Fire officials told News 2 that steps were taken beforehand to make sure the fire did not spread.

Crews from five other departments were also a part of Saturday’s training.