Driver ejected, passenger injured in Hermitage crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver was ejected from an SUV and a passenger was injured in a crash in Hermitage Saturday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at Lebanon Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard, in front of Lowe’s.

Witnesses say they saw a GMC Envoy run a red light and hit a Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was ejected and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A passenger in the Envoy was also injured and taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Both have non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the truck was hurt.