Dickerson Pike Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dickerson Pike Dollar General Thursday night.

It happened at the store located at 3852 Dickerson Pike around 8:40 p.m.

Metro police reported the robber entered the store and brought a bag of candy to the register.

When the clerk opened the cash register, police said the man pulled out a pistol and demanded cash.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled to Darbytown Drive, where he got into a four-door sedan, according to police.

The suspect wore a dark, zip-up hooded sweatshirt and a Jacksonville Jaguars hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.