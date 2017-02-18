Dad accused of throwing 3-month-old boy to the ground ‘at least twice’

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – A Newark man was arrested Thursday, accused of abusing his three-month-old son.

Newark police arrested 19-year-old Brevin L. Smith and charged him with a felony count of endangering children.

According to court documents, the investigation started when the three-month-old boy was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital. Investigators said the child was unresponsive and had several marks on his body.

The child was transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with having old and bilateral brain bleeds, four fractured ribs, a torn frenulum and other suspicious marks.

Investigators added in court documents:

The victim was very unkempt, with long finger nails with dirt underneath them, it was later learned the baby is only bathed once a week.

Investigators described conditions in Smith’s home as ‘deplorable.’

According to court documents, Smith admitted that several times, he became frustrated with the child because he could not get him to stop crying. Investigators said he admitted to throwing the child down on the bedroom floor at least twice.

He also said there was a possibility that the child’s ribs were fractured as a result of rough handling, according to court documents.