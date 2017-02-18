Dozens protest outside Rep. DesJarlais’ office

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people who say Rep. Scott DesJarlais isn’t around to listen to their concerns met outside his office in Murfreesboro Saturday to protest.

They passed out flyers with his picture on it that read,”Missing: Have you seen this man?”

Members of the groups Rutherford Indivisible and Alliance for Healthcare Security say they’ve been trying to convince the representative of Tennessee’s fourth congressional district to hold a public town hall event, but he hasn’t responded.

They told News 2 their main concern is talking to DesJarlais about the Affordable Care Act. The want to know how the Republican Party plans to dismantle the law and how they’re going to replace it.

“My question for him today would be, when you voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, did you lose your insurance? I don’t think you did, and I don’t think it’s unfair or unreasonable to say we want the same coverage out congressmen and women have,” explained Goddy Whitehill.

Kathleen Ferris also expressed concern.

“We’re not paid to be here,” she said. “We’re here because we care about the things Washington’s doing that will affect our lives, especially the healthcare issue.”

Earlier Saturday, the congressman shared President Donald Trump’s photo on Facebook with the caption, “We’re working hard to help Tennesseans afford better health care.”

News 2 reached out to DesJarlais for comment about Saturday’s protest, but we have not received a response.