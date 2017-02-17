Woman charged in Nashville officer’s death due in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The woman whose actions authorities say led to the death of Metro police Officer Eric Mumaw is expected in court Friday morning.

Juli Glisson faces an aggravated vehicular homicide charge and is currently being held in Davidson County jail after her probation on a previous DUI case was revoked.

Glisson was booked in jail on Feb. 6 she for violating her probation on a previous DUI charge.

She was sentenced on Feb. 9 to 11 months and 29 days in that case.

Authorities say Glisson was threatening suicide while in her car at a boat ramp on the Cumberland River. She is accused of having a blood alcohol content of over .210 when she put her car into gear as Mumaw was trying to talk to her down. He went into the river with the car and died.

According to an affidavit, Glisson later admitted to an officer she had seven or eight beers prior to her interaction at the ramp.

Glisson was supposed to be in court last week, but attorneys agreed to continue the case to this Friday.

Her appearance is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

