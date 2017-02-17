THP, TDOT team up to enforce, educate drivers on Move Over law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were killed in 2016.

“It was a tough year,” TDOT supervisor Emerson Boguskie said. “Our people work so close to the side of the road sometimes.”

To make sure it doesn’t happen again, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have teamed up to enforce and educate drivers about the Move Over law.

According to TDOT, during Operation SOS, which involved 17 troopers from 5 a.m. through 7 p.m. all across Davidson County, troopers wrote 41 citations for More Over law violations, one texting and driving citation and made one DU I arrest.

One trooper who stopped a motorist said, “Remember when you see a stopped emergency vehicle on the side of the road, whether it is a THP, TDOT worker or tow truck driver – anyone with blinking lights – you have to move over.”

Boguskie said, “All we want to do is help someone. We don’t charge for our services. We won’t pass by because it is wet or rainy or cold. [Moving over] that is all we ask. A reduction in speed or that extra space literally means the difference between living and dying.”

TDOT most recently lost a Help Truck worker in December.

James “J.R.” Rogers Jr. was hit by a driver on Interstate 40 on Christmas Eve while he helped a driver change a flat tire. He died from his injuries four days later.