Tennessee man convicted of planning to attack NY mosque

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A federal jury has convicted a Tennessee man of planning to attack a mosque in New York.

Media outlets report that 65-year-old Robert Doggart was found guilty Thursday of solicitation to commit a civil rights violation, solicitation to commit arson of a building, and making a threat in interstate commerce.

The jury told U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier that it was deadlocked Wednesday. Collier didn’t declare a mistrial and told jurors to return Thursday for more deliberations.

Prosecutors said Doggart stockpiled weapons and communicated with others about plans to attack a Muslim community called Islamberg. Prosecutors played a series of conversations Doggart had with a confidential informant in March 2015.

Doggart’s attorneys argued that he never had a consistent plan in place and was entrapped by a confidential informant.