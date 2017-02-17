Sumner County man breaks world record for harvesting largest buck

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County man holds the record for harvesting the largest buck in the country.

Stephen Tucker got the deer last fall.

The Boone and Crocket Club, which keeps big game records, came to Nashville to inspect the buck’s rack.

Even after drying, the 47-point rack measures at 312 inches.

That surpasses the previous record of 307 inches, which was set in Iowa.

“All deer are unique in some form or another,” said Justin Spring, the Boone and Crocket Club director of big game records. “This particular deer is unique on so many levels.”

According to the Boone and Crocket Club, deer that live long enough and grow large enough to qualify for the records book are a sign of a good habitat and a controlled, sustainable harvest by sportsmen.