FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a woman accused of stealing from a Lowe’s store.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for details about 37-year-old Christy Davis.

According to authorities, she was caught on surveillance video last month stealing a $400 framing nailer from Lowe’s.

Franklin police said Davis is a convicted felon with ties to Ashland City and Nashville.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.