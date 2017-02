DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s office in Dickson County is searching for the person who reached over a fence and poured paint on a donkey.

The donkey, which lives on Fannie Branch Road, was not hurt. Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe says the red paint isn’t washing off either.

The act is being treated as an act vandalism, and the sheriff’s office needs tips on who may be responsible.

Anyone who has any information is urged to call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-789-4130.