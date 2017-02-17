Police find 21.5 lbs of cocaine, $111K in cash at Donelson home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a lengthy investigation, Metro narcotic detectives arrested two suspects for allegedly distributing large amounts of cocaine.

Both Oscar Anchondo and Daniela Romo were taken into custody Thursday after 21.5 pounds of cocaine and more than $111,000 in cash were found inside their home on the 2200 block of Crestline Drive in Donelson.

Both are charged with felony possession with intent to sell.

Drug paraphernalia and a large digital scale were also found at their home.

An affidavit filed in Davidson County stated that based on the evidence found, police believe the two were running a large scale distribution ring.