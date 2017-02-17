One of Metro’s longest running mounted horses retires after nearly 20 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville Police Department is saying goodbye to a special kind of officer this week.

Twenty-one-year-old Edge has been patrolling some of the busiest parts of town for nearly two decades.

“He’s just been an outstanding horse,” Mounted Patrol Officer Greg Jones said.

After hanging up his saddle, Edge will spend the rest of his life on dozens of acres in Fairview with the care of another retired officer.

“He’s going to be out in the pasture with other horses and just be a horse for the rest of his life now,” explained Mounted Patrol Officer Greg Jones. “This officer has got about 30 acres, he’s got other horses, he’s got cows, he’s got barns. He’s got a great facility.”

Edge joined the Metro-Nashville Mounted Patrol in 1998, the year the unit was formed. Since then, he has seen the city grow and the need for horses to keep the city safe during large crowds.

“Any time there is a crowd, the Titans’ games, concerts, Bridgestone, Adelphia, the new amphitheatre,” Jones told News 2.

Because of his jet, black coat and calm personality, Edge represents the most some yet honorable moments for the department.

He was a symbol for the ‘riderless’ horse during Officer Eric Mumaw’s memorial earlier this month.

“He’s got to have a real calm disposition, not flighty, not spooky,” Jones said.

Officer Jones told News 2 that Edge is smaller than the rest of the troop, but still is a prime example for others.

“He’s such an awesome horse that anytime we got a new officer in, he would train on Edge,” Jones said.

There is strict criteria to become a police horse. In order to be considered for the unit, a horse must be between four and eight years old and stand 15.2 to 17 feet tall.