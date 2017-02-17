Neighborhood around Fairgrounds Nashville now booming like others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fairgrounds a few miles south of downtown and along Nolensville Road are now booming much like East Nashville began doing a decade ago.

Used car lots and tire shops still have some tread on Nolensville Road near the Fairgrounds Nashville neighborhood, but after the multicultural center called Casa Asafran staked out the area several years ago, there seemed to be a building boom, sometimes crowding out those old businesses.

Against the backdrop of an aging raceway, new homes are popping up everywhere.

Condos next door to Casa Asafran are sprouting up, a retail center is being built across the street, and another is planned for a long-vacant field.

Plans for a park are unfolding, providing a much needed greenway for an area long defined by concrete and urban decay.

It’s just one corner of the Fairgrounds Nashville neighborhood where other parts reflect Music City’s trend toward people living where they can see the skyline in the not too far distance.

But Chris Marshall is in this part of town now all the time, working there and eating there like this Friday where he’s heading into a busy restaurant called Smokin’ Thighs, which was an empty building just two years ago.

Marshall is also looking to live here and get in on the real estate boom.

“You used to be able to get a house for about $85,000. Now you have people paying 300 to 400 thousand dollars for new construction. Just amazing how much it has changed over here,” he told News 2.