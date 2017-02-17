Nashville’s Adventure Center hosting annual Engineering Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville’s Adventure Science Center is gearing up for its 15th annual Engineering Day, an event that will feature robot battles, 3D printing labs and local engineers from a variety of fields.

Center officials say connecting kids to the science happening in Nashville is vital to encouraging the next generation of leaders in STEM fields.

One of the activities planned is a parachute workshop where guests learn how to design, test and build their own parachute. Visitors can also learn about the engineering of bridges and building structures, learn how to build a dome for shelters and greenhouses and discover how engineering, robotics and space exploration work together.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and is part of National Engineers Week.

For more information, go to www.adventuresci.org/engineering .