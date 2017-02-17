Nashville reverend starts panel to investigate big police incidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local minister has plans to start a community panel that will investigate big incidents independent from the police department.

It comes a week after Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer following a traffic stop.

Reverend Enoch Fuzz says the panel will take concerns from the community and present them to Metro police.

“There is this opinion in the public, no matter if it’s 10 percent or 20 percent, who say we don’t trust or have confidence in our police department,” Rev. Fuzz told News 2.

“Our community should have confidence in the police department, so that would be one of the purposes,” he continued.

The panel will be made of roughly 24 people that include ministers and attorneys. Their first meeting is March 4 and will be held each month.