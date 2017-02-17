Nashville man accused of posting threatening pictures, messages about police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old Nashville man is facing charges for reportedly posting threatening messages and pictures about officers online.

Robert Ellis Waddey was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for communicating a threat by interstate commerce and with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of firearms.

The indictment states that in September 2015, Waddey posted a picture on Instagram depicting a handgun pointed at a Tennessee State trooper vehicle.

The caption under the photo said, ”F*** them non attentive hoes” and a comment read, “Gona die lookin at his computer.”

Waddey is also accused of having pictures on his phone potraying a uniformed officer bleeding from the head with the caption “only a dead cop is a good cop.”

Other photos show a uniformed policeman who appeared to have been shot multiple times in the back and laying in the street, and a screenshot of a video showing another uniformed officer who seems to have been shot and laying on the ground bleeding. The caption for that photo said, “ON TAPE: OFFICER SHOT IN THE HEAD D….”

Authorities also say Waddey sent a video of himself to another individual which shows him shooting a high-capacity assault rifle as if he were training for combat. It included a message that read, “Police won’t even know what to think lolololololololol.”

Finally, there was a photo of Waddey sitting in his car at a traffic light in South Nashville. He reportedly had a Glock pistol in his hand and was positioned in a way where the weapon could be viewed in the same frame as a police car on a traffic stop in the distance. A slang threat to law enforcement was reportedly posted with the photo.

In addition to these charges, authorities say Waddey is an unlawful user of a controlled substance. He’s also accused of illegally being in possession of 18 firearms, including 13 handguns, four assault rifles and a shotgun.

If convicted, Waddey faces up to five years in prison for sending threatening communications and up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing firearms and up to a $250,000 fine on each charge.