Nashville Humane Association welcomes 8 dogs from Louisiana shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Humane Association has eight new dogs that were staying at a shelter in Louisiana.

The dogs were moved to make room for other animals displaced by the recent storms in Louisiana.

“We are an animal placement partner with the Humane Society of the United States, so they called us [and asked], ‘Do we have any room?’ We stepped up and welcomed these guys with open paws,” said Kenneth Tallier with the Nashville Humane Association.

The dogs will be put up for adoption after they receive vaccinations, are spayed or neutered and microchipped.

The Nashville Humane Association is offering reduced adoption fees for animals that have been at the shelter for more than two weeks.

The shelter is located at 213 Osceola Avenue, near Charlotte and White Bridge pikes.

They’re opened Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.