Nashville dog owners can get 3-year duration rabies vaccinations, licenses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you own a dog in Nashville, you can now get rabies vaccinations and licenses that will last three years.

The ordinance passed last summer went into effect this January, and Metro council members are now reminding dog owners.

To be eligible for the three-year license, dog owners need to show a certificate of prior vaccination for their dog or take the pet to a vet clinic that has a record of prior vaccination. The license for an initial vaccination is only good for one year.

The new law also requires Metro Animal Control to sponsor low-cost rabies vaccination clinics. The first of these monthly clinics will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. until noon at 5125 Harding Place.

The cost for the three-year vaccine and license will be $22.