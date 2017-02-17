Memphis man convicted in death of 3-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A Memphis man has been convicted of killing his 3-year-old son in 2015.

News media report that a Shelby County jury on Friday found Terry Patterson guilty of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, voluntary manslaughter, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child endangerment.

Family members said Patterson had been granted custody of Josiah Patterson just a week before the child was killed in September 2015.

The trial lasted nearly a week, and jurors heard emotional testimony. Assistant District Attorney Josh Corman said at the closing of the trial that the jury was asked to see things they won’t be able to unsee.

Patterson’s attorney, Kathy Kent, asked the jury to consider if the state proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Patterson was the one who killed Josiah.