Man wanted after 2 indicted for aggravated rape in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Ten. (WKRN) – A grand jury has indicted two men on charges of aggravated rape, and while one has been arrested, the other remains at large.

Murfreesboro police say the rape happened at a housewarming party last month at the College Grove Apartments.

Antoine Gore Jr. and Deshon Webb are accused of taking advantage of the victim, who was intoxicated at the time.

According to authorities, the victim’s friend was concerned when she saw the two men walk out of the bathroom. She then found her friend passed out inside.

Gore and Webb were indicted for aggravated rape. Gore was arrested this week, but Webb has yet to be taken into custody.

Anyone who knows where he may be should contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-849-2670.