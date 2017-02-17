20-year-old arrested in East Nashville shooting that left woman injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man was arrested Friday in an East Nashville shooting that left a woman injured.

Timothy White, 20, was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He’s accused of injuring Tarshay Broughton, 19, outside the Berkshire Place Apartments on Feb. 9.

Broughton was reportedly with the woman White was dating when he opened fire on the car they were sitting in, injuring her. It’s believed a domestic argument led to the shooting.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. An update on her condition was not released.