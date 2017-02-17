Man arrested after South Nashville jogger reports attempted robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several suspects allegedly tried to rob a Nashville man at gunpoint while he was out on an early-morning jog Thursday.

Metro police have arrested one of the suspects, identified as 20-year-old Edgardo Sarabea.

According to a police affidavit, the male victim was running around 4 a.m. near Goodbar Drive and Catina Drive in South Nashville when a white Toyota Sienna minivan slowly drove toward him.

The minivan reportedly cut in front of the victim, and someone pointed a gun at him through a cracked window. The suspects demanded money, but the victim said he did not have any.

At that point, the victim told police that two men jumped out of the minivan and began chasing him. The victim called 911 and when the suspects heard the victim talking to police, they reportedly jumped back in the van and drove away.

The victim was able to give police the description of the white minivan. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description approximately three blocks from where the attempted robbery took place.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle’s hood was still warm despite the 30-degree temperatures. Officers knocked on the door and interviewed several men inside the home.

Inside the van, officers recovered a black, air-soft handgun. Police conducted a show-up of the suspects and the male victim identified Sarabea as one of the men who tried to rob him.

Sarabea was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $50,000, and he is due in court on Feb. 21.