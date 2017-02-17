Luke Bryan adds second show at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Luke Bryan has added a second show at the Bridgestone Arena.

After selling out his May 5 show, a second show was added for Saturday, May 6.

Tickets to that show will go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets range in price from $30.60 to $75.25, plus applicable fees.

Brett Eldredge and Adam Craig will both join Bryan his “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Everyday” tour.

Bryan is known for his hits such as, “Crash My Party,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” “Rain is a Good Thing,” and “Country Girl.”