Local protesters speak out about Dakota Access Pipeline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than a dozen people gathered at the federal building in downtown Nashville Thursday to protest the easement of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

They held up signs that said “treason, impeach and resist” and “stop DAPL.”

President Donald Trump took action to clear the way for the Army Corps of Engineers to finish their work.

The pipeline will go under a lake about half a mile upstream from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reservation. They’re worried it will impact their drinking water.

A local protester told News 2 they are willing to take drastic measures to stop it.

“People are willing to die to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline because if the pipeline goes through, it will mean the slow death of tribal people because the pipeline will burst. It’s not a matter of if it will burst, but when,” explained Albert Bender.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says President Trump wrongfully ended the environmental impact statement process. They are now fighting the issue in court.