Local NFL player arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NFL player King Dunlap V was arrested Thursday night in Nashville.

Dunlap, a current member of the Los Angeles Chargers, was charged with violating an order of protection and bonded out of jail.

According to Dunlap’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, he was leaving Nashville for San Diego to train. Dunlap’s girlfriend reportedly asked him if he wanted to get some clothes before he left. According to Robinson, neighbors saw Dunlap’s car in the driveway and thought there was “an issue.”

Robinson gave a statement to News 2 regarding Dunlap’s arrest.

This event was a misunderstanding between the parties as to what was allowed under the order. They had been discussing a joint resolution. This was not an egregious event, but two parties trying to come to a mutual understanding. Unfortunately a literal reading of the order meant absolutely no contact, and we trust the facts will resolve all issues in a favorable way for Mr. Dunlap.

Dunlap played at Brentwood Academy before attending Auburn University. He was then drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. He has been a member of the Chargers since 2013.