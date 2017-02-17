Groundbreaking held on new Smith Springs Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A groundbreaking was held Friday on the new community center in southeast Nashville.

Some say the area of Smith Springs Road near Percy Priest Lake is under-served in Nashville and doesn’t get the attention it deserves, especially as it grows along with the rest of the city.

“This has been a long time in the making. Having something out here in southeast Nashville I think says finally to the folks out here, ‘You are a critical part of Nashville,’” said Mayor Megan Barry.

The 30,000-square foot facility will include a three-lane pool as well as a gym, dance room, fitness center, meeting rooms, and indoor track.

The space outside will have a 15-acre park, walking trail, playground, and parking lot.

Construction on the Smith Springs Community Center is expected to take 12 to 14 months.