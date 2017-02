NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire caused serious damage to a North Nashville home Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a house in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue North at 8:35 p.m.

When theY arrived to the scene, no flames were visible but there was heavy smoke.

They quickly knocked out the blaze; however, the rear part of the home was damaged.

It was not immediately clear if it will be total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire.