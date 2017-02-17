DUI suspect accused of spitting on officer during arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man arrested for driving under the influence is now facing charges of assault.

Franklin police say Lance Goodman spat on his arresting officer around 12:25 a.m. overnight Thursday.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Goodman was pulled over for driving 55 in a 25 on Hillsboro Road near Claude Yates Drive.

The officer reportedly determined Goodman was impaired and arrested him. The 34-year-old was handcuffed when he allegedly “inhaled deeply” and spit on the officer.

Goodman, charged with speeding, DUI, driving on a suspended driver’s license, violation of the implied consent law, and assault, is free on the $6,000 bond.

He is due in court March 2 at 1 p.m.