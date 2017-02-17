Columbia University accidentally sends acceptance notices

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University says it’s strengthening its procedures after it accidentally sent acceptance notices to 277 prospective students and then recalled them.

Columbia says the emails, sent Wednesday, “incorrectly implied” that the applicants had been accepted into its School of Public Health’s Master’s program.

The university said Friday that it immediately discovered its mistake and sent follow-up emails within an hour.

Vice Dean for Education Julie Kornfeld says Columbia “deeply” apologizes. She says Columbia values applicants’ “energy and enthusiasm” and regrets the “stress and confusion” the mistake caused.