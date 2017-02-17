Bowling Green authorities searching for missing 16-year old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities in Bowling Green, Kentucky are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hannah Schutt was reported missing on Feb. 6 by her parents. She was initially reported as a runaway, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and has run away from home before.

Now authorities believe she may be in danger after she left home without necessary prescription medications.

The sheriff’s office said she may be in the Indianapolis, Indiana area.

She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact authorities at 270-842-1633.