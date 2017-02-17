Belmont women’s basketball destroys News 2 in shootout, gets ready for ‘Think Pink’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Belmont Bruins women’s basketball team is one of the best in their conference and they have some of the best three-point shooters in the country.

They proved that when they took on three guys from Good Morning Nashville.

Neil Orne, Brett Martin and Brent Remadna did not stand a chance when they stepped onto the court against Sally McCabe, Paris Lawson and Darby Maggard.

Once all the shooting was finished, the Bruins out shot the GMN guys 36-8.

The team hosts their “Think Pink” game on Saturday which raises money for breast cancer research. Kids can get into the game for just a dollar.

The team is riding a 16-game winning streak into Saturday’s game against Morehead State.