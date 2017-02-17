Bellevue residents concerned about trash along roads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents in Bellevue are concerned about trash issues, especially along Old Hickory Boulevard and Highway 100.

Several residents, like Donna Bailey, who has lived in Bellevue for over a decade, expressed concern towards this problem.

“To see trash along the side of the road, it’s so disappointing,” she said.

Metro Council Women Sheri Weiner is taking action.

This week she contacted the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Public Works who cleaned up the mess that several residents complained about.

“They do a really good job at keeping up with it, but sometimes they just need notification,” Weiner said.

But residents like Bailey still want to know where all of the trash is coming from.

“That’s a whole trash bag that looks like it’s been emptied, so did it come from a truck or did it come from an individual? I don’t know,” she said.

There are a number of private trash companies across the county.

News 2 reached out to six companies. Three never returned our calls, one admitted they have uncovered trucks before hanging up on us and another said all of their trucks are automated and covered – a cost that runs about $3,000 more than a truck that’s not.

Bailey says the trash often ends up in the Harpeth River and it needs to be protected.

If you are concerned about trash in the area, contact the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Public Works at 615-862-8750.