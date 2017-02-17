Antioch man shot by deputies outside hotel in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRN) – An Antioch man was shot by deputies outside a hotel in Destin, Florida, Thursday night.

Randy Patton remains in the hospital recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after the 7 p.m. shooting at the Days Inn on Highway 98.

The incident began after Patton reportedly texted a picture of himself to his wife that showed a handgun and made statements he was going to take his own life.

His wife them alerted the Metro Nashville Police Department who called the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Patton was believed to be in Destin; his car was then found by two deputies at the Days Inn.

According to a press release, while approaching the motel to check on Patton’s status around 7 p.m., Patton came out of a room.

Authorities say while he initially complied with commands, Patton ultimately produced a gun and raised it toward the deputies.

Both officers fired on Patton, who was hit multiple times.

He now faces charges of resisting an officer with violence and assault on a law enforcement officer. He is currently at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Medical staff say Patton told them he was trying to get deputies to kill him.

A 60-year old bystander that happened to walk out of her room at the time of the shooting was hit in the leg. She was treated for her injury at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was captured on the deputies’ body worn cameras. Both deputies involved will be temporarily relieved of their duties pending an investigation, per standard procedure.