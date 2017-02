WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Approximately 40 acres of land was burned Friday afternoon in Wilson County off Porter Hurt Road.

Mt. Juliet fire assisted in putting out the flames, which were contained although hot spots are still prevalent.

Wilson County emergency officials told News 2 two firefighters were injured, although the injuries were minor, and one home was damaged.

Officials said this was one of seven out of control burns on Friday. Low relative humidity reportedly played a roll.