$100K reward offered in deaths of Ky. couple found in burned car

PEMBROKE, Ky. (WKRN) – The family of Calvin and Pamela Phillips is offering a $100,00 reward for anyone who can help catch their killers.

The couple’s remains were found inside a burned car in Pembroke, Kentucky, in November 2015. Investigators later learned they had been shot before the car was set on fire.

Authorities say the reward will be paid to the first person who provides credible and relevant information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Information can be reported to the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

Investigators previously reported Cal Phillips was scheduled to testify in a court-martial at Fort Campbell before he was found dead. He was listed as a witness in the case of Maj. Christian Martin, who is charged with sexual assault and mishandling classified information.

However, Phillips and his wife weren’t the only victims in the case. Their neighbor, Ed Dansereau, was also found dead inside his home.

Authorities continue to investigate to determine the exact circumstances and connection between both scenes.

