Vigil being held for Jocques Clemmons Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil is being held Thursday night for the man shot and killed by a Metro-Nashville police officer last week.

People are joining with love and solidarity for Jocques Clemmons at 7 p.m. at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to bring something to add to a memorial set up for Clemmons, whether it’s a poster, note, flowers, or anything for his children.

Clemmons leaves behind two sons, six step-children, a mother, step-father, brother, sisters, and many other extended family members.

He will be lie in state Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.

A family visitation will follow from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and he will later be buried at the Rutland Cemetery in Mt. Juliet.

Click here for more on the Jocques Clemmons case.