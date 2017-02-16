Vigil being held for Jocques Clemmons Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A vigil is being held Thursday night for the man shot and killed by a Metro-Nashville police officer last week.
People are joining with love and solidarity for Jocques Clemmons at 7 p.m. at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to bring something to add to a memorial set up for Clemmons, whether it’s a poster, note, flowers, or anything for his children.
Clemmons leaves behind two sons, six step-children, a mother, step-father, brother, sisters, and many other extended family members.
He will be lie in state Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.
A family visitation will follow from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and he will later be buried at the Rutland Cemetery in Mt. Juliet.