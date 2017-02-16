Vanderbilt says they’ve had small number of mumps cases on campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University says they’ve seen a small number of mumps cases on their campus recently.

The announcement was posted on the school’s website Thursday night.

The students who were ill are no longer contagious or in isolation, according to the university. However, there is still a risk of more cases in the coming weeks.

Student Health Center staff members are working with the Metropolitan Nashville Health Department, the Tennessee Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and experts in Infection Prevention at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on the issue.

The school says more information will be released in the coming days.

Mumps is very contagious and can spread through coughing, sneezing, or talking; sharing items such as cups or eating utensils with others; and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12 to 25 days.

Belmont also had a student diagnosed with mumps last month.