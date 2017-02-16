Vanderbilt beats Texas A&M in 1,000th game at Memorial Gym

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s something they’ve only done once so far this year, but on Thursday night the Commodores earned their second win at Memorial Gym this season with a 72-67 win over Texas A&M.

Matthew Fisher-Davis led the Commodores with 14 points off the bench, hitting several key buckets including a go ahead score with under four minutes remaining.

Luke Kornet finished with a double-double 12 points and 11 rebounds, including five blocks to help the Dores win the 1,000th game played at Memorial Gym.

It’s the second time Vanderbilt has beaten Texas A&M, despite 25 points from Tyler Davis who kept the Aggies in the game right down to the final minutes.

With the win, the Commodores move to 13-13 on the season and 6-7 in the SEC.

Vanderbilt is back at home Saturday as they host #21 South Carolina.